Raducanu confident she is 'making progress' despite 'hard' losses

By Chloe Horswill

Emma Raducanu believes she is "making progress" despite two disappointing defeats in September.

At the Korea Open, Raducanu was beaten by Barbora Krejcikova in the last 16, having squandered three match points along the way.

Raducanu

Just under two weeks later, Raducanu endured the same fate at the China Open, with Jessica Pegula defending those match points en route to winning a tie-break in the second set.

The Brit, whose only WTA title came through her US Open triumph back in September 2021, has lost nine matches in a row against top-10 opponents, a run that stretches back to her Miami Open quarter-final defeat to Pegula in March.

Ahead of the Wuhan Open, Raducanu confessed it was difficult to put those defeats behind her, but she is determined to learn from the positives ahead of the next tournament.

"Yeah, I think it was hard for me. The last two matches that I lost, I had match points in both, and it's not something that's really happened to me before, and then to happen twice in a week was pretty new to get my head around," Raducanu said.

"The second match, I found it easier to get over than the first because I know I was playing some better tennis and just improving with my level.

"I feel like I didn't take too long to kind of dwell on it and just got straight back to work.

"And I do feel like I'm improving and making progress.

"I still see the differences in where I want to go, but I know I'm doing good work day-to-day to try and get there."

Raducanu will face Ann Li in her opener at Wuhan.

Story first published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 18:47 [IST]
