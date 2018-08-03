English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Evergreen Venus advances in San Jose, Keys withdraws

Posted By: OPTA
Heather Watson could not halt the march of veteran two-time winner Venus Williams.
Heather Watson could not halt the march of veteran two-time winner Venus Williams.

Washington, August 3: Venus Williams remains on course to reach the final of the Silicon Valley Classic for the ninth time, 20 years after her first appearance in the decider of the WTA Premier event.

Old school Venus in scintillating form in Silicon Valley.

Venus lost to Lindsay Davenport in the final in 1998 and 1999, before gaining revenge by beating her compatriot to the title in 2000.

She overcame Kim Clijsters to win again in 2002, before losing to Davenport and Clijsters in 2004 and 2005 respectively.

Venus then lost finals to Marion Bartoli in 2009 and Johanna Konta two years ago, but she remains a force to be reckoned with.

Seeded third at the age of 38, Williams defeated Britain's Heather Watson 6-4 4-6 6-0 on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals.

Awaiting her will be Maria Sakkari, who thrashed eighth seed Timea Babos 6-0 6-1.

Fifth seed Mihaela Buzarnescu fared better, overcoming Amanda Anisimova 7-5 2-6 6-1.

Keys withdraws

Meanwhile, defending champion Madison Keys has been forced to withdraw from the tournament with a right wrist injury.

With Garbine Muguruza already having retired, Keys was the highest seed remaining in the WTA Premier tournament as she prepared for Thursday's meeting with Ajla Tomljanovic.

But hours before that match, the world number 12 followed in Muguruza's footsteps and pulled out.

"I am really sorry to have to pull out of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic," Keys said. "I have been feeling pain in my wrist over the last couple of days and felt worse today.

"This event is one of my favourites and I was looking forward to playing here in San Jose, but want to thank San Jose State University and Mubadala for pulling it together in such a short amount of time.

"I am excited to come back next year and play in front of your great fans."

Tomljanovic battled past lucky loser Magdalena Frech to win 6-4 3-6 6-3.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
We'll keep fighting: Virat Kohli
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, August 3, 2018, 10:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue