Former world number one Ash Barty ties the knot

Her husband, Garry Kissick, is an Australian professional golfer, and the pair met at the Brookwater Golf Club back in 2016. Showing more strings to her bow, the multi-sport star who has also played professional cricket won the Brookwater Golf Club's championship in 2020.

Barty, 26, retired from the sport earlier this year at the peak of her powers, as a dominant world number one and reigning Australian Open champion.

In an interview with friend and former Australian tennis player Casey Dellacqua, she said the decision was due to being burnt out.

"I don't have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level any more," she said. "I am spent."

Barty's most recent high-profile public appearance was during The Open, where she competed in the celebrity four-ball competition in a team that featured Kevin Pietersen.