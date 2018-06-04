French Open 2018: Imperious Halep marches into last eight; Kasatkina shocks Wozniacki

The World No 1 dominated the 16th seed in the opening match on Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday (June 4), taking just 59 minutes to win 6-2, 6-1.

Top seed Halep, eyeing her first grand slam title, ended Mertens' 13-match winning run with a ruthless thrashing in their only previous meeting in Madrid last month and dished out more punishment at Roland Garros.

Halep, runner-up for the second time in Paris last year, had a first-serve percentage of 75 and broke six times in a dominant performance, setting up a meeting with Angelique Kerber or Caroline Garcia.

A vibrant Halep applied the pressure in the third game to take an early break, coming up with a majestic forehand winner down the line before a stray forehand from the Belgian.

The sprightly Romanian served superbly and worked her opponent from side to side with powerful groundstrokes, breaking again to lead 5-2 after putting away a magnificent cross-court backhand.

Halep served out the set with no trouble at all and a struggling Mertens gifted her a break in the opening game of the second when she drilled a forehand volley into the tramlines.

The 2017 runner-up raced ahead and was just one game from victory when she broke to love, a bullied Mertens given the runaround before the 22-year-old lifted a backhand long at full stretch.

Belgian flags were flying when Mertens delayed the inevitable and avoided a bagel with a blistering backhand winner, but they were nowhere to be seen when a double fault put her out of her misery.

Later, Daria Kasatkina reeled off three games on the spin to dump Caroline Wozniacki out. Following a suspension due to bad light a day prior, the two competitors resumed on Court Philippe Chatrier with Kasatkina a set up with the second finely balanced at 3-3.

"A dream come true to play on this court. It was my dream since childhood so I’m really happy to be here."



But any hopes of a Wozniacki turnaround were swiftly ended as the 14th seed completed a 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 success to reach her maiden grand slam quarter-final, where she will face US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Kasatkina bt Wozniacki 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Kasatkina - 23/35 Wozniacki - 19/33

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Kasatkina - 1/6 Wozniacki - 0/1

BREAK POINTS WON Kasatkina - 4/10 Wozniacki - 3/7

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Kasatkina - 80 Wozniacki - 69

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Kasatkina - 64/28 Wozniacki - 57/45

TOTAL POINTS Kasatkina - 77 Wozniacki - 72

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Halep bt Mertens 6-2, 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Halep – 16/13 Mertens – 13/22

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Halep – 1/1 Mertens – 1/4

BREAK POINTS WON Halep – 6/9 Mertens – 1/2

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Halep – 75 Mertens – 56

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Halep – 63/70 Mertens – 48/28

TOTAL POINTS Halep – 61 Mertens – 37

Source: OPTA