French Open 2018: Serena back on clay, Sharapova wins thriller

The opening-round clash at Roland Garros was Williams' first on the surface since 2016 and her first outing at a grand slam since winning the 2017 Australian Open, having taken time away to have a baby.

And despite appearing rusty early on, the 23-time major champion did enough to ensure safe passage to a second-round meeting with Australia's Ashleigh Barty.

The progress of Maria Sharapova was not so straightforward, as she needed three sets to get past Richel Hogenkamp, while Garbine Muguruza was a straight-sets victor over Svetlana Kuznetsova.

SERENA BACK ON CLAY

"I think the match went well," Williams said of her performance. "It wasn't an easy match because the beginning was so many aces and I knew that after her first game of serving, I'd have to serve really well today.

"I need to really be on my game serving-wise, because there's not going to be a tremendous amount of rallies.

"So, yeah, I was struggling to get in a little rhythm because it was so much acing, so many aces going on.

"But overall, I was definitely happy with my performance and how I played today. Two years has been a really long time but I trained really hard on the clay and I feel good."

STAT: Serena Williams advances to R64 at #RG18 with a win over Kristyna Pliskova.



Kristyna finsihed with 15 aces, the most hit vs. Serena since #WTA match stats have been recorded since 2008 (previous record: 14, Petrova at 2009 Beijing) — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) 29 May 2018

SHARAPOVA SURVIVES THRILLER

Two-time champion Sharapova had to be on her guard to overcome Dutch qualifier Hogenkamp 6-1 4-6 6-3.

The Russian led 6-1 4-3 before conceding the next six games to put her involvement beyond the first round in doubt.

But Sharapova rallied late on to win the last six games in succession to squeeze through.

"I think I can be proud of that effort," Sharapova said. "But I definitely stepped back a little bit and wasn't as aggressive as I was through that 6-1 3-1, but overall won the last point."

MUGURUZA MOTORS INTO ROUND TWO

For the second season in a row, Muguruza overcame a former champion to reach the second round, as she got the better of Kuznetsova 7-6 (7-0) 6-2.

Victory for the third seed handed Kuznetsova her earliest defeat at Roland Garros for 15 years.

"I feel very encouraged by this kind of a match... this is going to reinforce me," said Muguruza, champion in 2016.

"It was a very good first round, and the fact that I won, although it was a very difficult match, it was a match against an expert."

Second round spot secured.@GarbiMuguruza safely through after battling past fellow former champion Kuznetsova 7-6(0) 6-2.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/8O1v0taUh2 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) 29 May 2018

HALEP ON HOLD

Top seed Simona Halep had been due to close out the day's play but will have to wait until Wednesday for her match against Alison Riske after rain affected the schedule.

Source: OPTA