French Open 2022: Iga Swiatek crowned champion

The WTA world No.1 extended her winning streak to a record 35 matches, equalling the legendary Venus Williams' unbeaten run of 34 in 20223 as the 21-year-old lifted her second title on the Parisian clay, following her breakthrough win in 2020.

For the records it was Swiatek's sixth successive title on the WTA Tour, where Polish ace has been enjoying a remarkable season.

American Gauff reached her first Grand Slam final by beating Martina Trevisan of Italy 6-3, 6-1 , but Swiatek, who had just turned 21 on Tuesday (May 31), proved a tough to crack for her.

The 18-year-old had become the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon 18 years ago and had graduated from High School while in Paris.

For Swiatek, it has been a dream run since the start of the season. The only Polish player to win a major singles title has not lost since February, stringing together five tournaments in a row; only Venus who won 35 consecutive matches in 2000, has a longer unbeaten stretch this century.

Swiatek had taken out No. 20 Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in yet another lop-sided contest in the semifinals and continued form where she had left in the last-four encounter.

Swiatek's 16th constitutive win on clay is also the best run for a women's singles player since Serena Williams won 20 from Rome 2015 to French Open 2016.

The first player to reach six finals in the first six months of the year since Serena in 2013, Swiatek now won 42 of the 48 sets she has played at Roland Garros, starting from the 2019 edition.

The Polish star has stormed to the top of WTA rankings this season, moving up from world No.7 to the summit during her remarkable run and the latest victory in Paris for her second Grand Slam title of her career has only raised her profile further on the circuit. Kudos champion!