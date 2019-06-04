French Open diary: A towel thief and a Hurricane in Paris

However, Madison Keys was not impressed with one of those inside the gates of Roland Garros following her 6-2 6-4 victory over Naomi Osaka's conqueror Katerina Siniakova.

One member of the public caught the eye with a clever t-shirt on a day that saw home hopes Gael Monfils and Benoit Paire suffer elimination, while legends of the game geared up to return to action and youngsters hoping to reach that status took to the courts.

Omnisport's man on the ground Tom Webber provides an update from his daily diary.

TOWEL PLAY ON LENGLEN

Etiquette is important at the tennis.

Abuse a racket or a ball and you'll get a warning, the same for hurling an obscenity or taking too long to serve.

There's a certain level that needs to be observed in the stands, too, with spectators required to keep noise to a minimum and only move between changing ends.

A grown man going down to court level and swiping a player's towel away from a young fan, as happened after Keys' victory, is definitely something else you don't expect to see.

A NAME TO BLOW YOU AWAY

It's not every day you encounter someone called Hurricane.

After seeing the name Hurricane Tyra Black among the players practicing at the Jean Bouin training centre on Sunday, Omnisport's reporter was delighted to stumble across her on court while strolling around the grounds at Roland Garros.

Hurricane has a sister called Tornado Alicia, with their mother admitting in 2013 the names had been decided as part of a marketing strategy. It certainly catches the attention!

And I’ve just happened to stumble across Hurricane Tyra Black’s first-round match against Alice Tubello in the girls’ singles!! #RG19 pic.twitter.com/gekF9yeyHH — Tom Webber (@thwebber) June 3, 2019

KYLIAN IT IN A T-SHIRT

Paire and Monfils may have exited the tournament on Monday, but one Frenchman nipped into an outside court donning a top that provided a clear reminder of his country's recent sporting success.

In a play on France's national motto and in the famous Tricolore, the shirt read: "LIBERTE, EGALITE, MBAPPE."

The nod to France's World Cup success last year will likely do a good job of stopping anyone looking to poke fun at the natives for having no players left in the men's and women's singles in their tracks.

LEGENDS GEAR UP FOR TOURNAMENT

Mats Wilander, Henri Leconte, Goran Ivanisevic, Michael Chang, Conchita Martinez, Lindsay Davenport and Martina Navratilova were among those in attendance for the launch of the Trophee des Legendes.

A few of the stars mingled with the media at the Roland Garros restaurant ahead of three doubles tournaments, each consisting of seven matches, which will take place between Tuesday and Sunday.