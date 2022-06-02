Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

French Open: Gauff reaches maiden grand slam final by defeating Trevisan

By Tom Patey

Paris, June 2: Coco Gauff secured a maiden grand slam final appearance with a 6-3 6-1 victory over Martina Trevisan at the French Open on Thursday.

Gauff had not dropped a set in Paris en route to the last four, but Trevisan had only surrendered one to Leylah Fernandez in her last match, teeing up a mouthwatering clash on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Neither player could maintain control in the first set, with the pair exchanging four consecutive breaks, but Gauff seized things from that point onwards.

The world number 23 profited from creating some smart angles to avert the danger of the heavy hitting Trevisan, who had powered 113 winners through the first five rounds at the tournament.

The 18-year-old Gauff eventually claimed the first set after Trevisan sent the ball long, with the American in clinical form as she converted four of six break points.

Gauff was not as ruthless in the second set but still gained the early advantage, breaking the Italian at the fourth time of asking to go 3-1 up after a mammoth 19-point game that lasted 14 minutes.

Trevisan, struggling with a right thigh issue sustained earlier in the match, was buoyed on by the vociferous crowd but ultimately failed to fight back as Gauff eased to victory in just an hour and 26 minutes.

The in-form number one seed Iga Swiatek, who has remarkably won her last 34 matches after defeating Daria Kasatkina in the semi-final earlier on Thursday, awaits Gauff in the final on Saturday.

Data slam: Trevisan streak ends

Trevisan became the first Italian player to win 10 matches in a row since Flavia Pennetta in 2009, but Gauff proved a step too far. The American was a junior champion at Roland Garros just four years ago, and will now look to add the women's title to her name.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Trevisan – 13/36 Gauff – 14/20

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Trevisan – 0/4 Gauff – 1/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Trevisan – 2/5 Gauff – 6/11

Comments

MORE TENNIS NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 22:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 2, 2022
Recent Tournaments
May 16, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
Grand Slam French Open:Mens Doubles
May 16, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
Grand Slam French Open:Mens Singles
May 16, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
Grand Slam French Open:Womens Doubles
May 16, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
Grand Slam French Open:Womens Singles
May 16, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
Grand Slam French Open:Mixed Doubles
May 29, 2022 - Jun 05, 2022
ATP Forli 6:Mens Singles
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments