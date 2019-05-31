French Open: Second seed Pliskova sent packing by in-form Martic

Second seed Pliskova arrived at Roland Garros on the back of her triumph at the Internazionali d'Italia but struggled to break down the strong defence of Martic in a 6-3 6-3 defeat on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

It was the Croatian's 14th win on clay this year, more than any other woman, a phenomenal run that has now seen her add the biggest win of her career to a maiden WTA Tour title in Istanbul.

Martic, who withdrew from the Internationaux de Strasbourg last week due to a back injury, did not face a single break point in the opening set, making it clear Pliskova would not have things as easy as in her 56-minute second-round win against Kristina Kucova.

The Czech dropped her serve in game two of the second set but reeled off the next three in succession – though she had to stave off a trio of break points in the midst of doing so.

However, Pliskova was unable to secure a second break and a long smash left her with her head in her hands as she gave Martic a chance to serve out the match.

The 31st seed had to fend off three break points before advancing, a stunning volley at the net forcing deuce before she rounded off the upset with an ace.