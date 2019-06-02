English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

French Open: Serena's wait for record-equalling 24th major continues as Kenin pulls off shock

By Opta
SerenaWilliams - cropped

Paris, June 1: Serena Williams' wait for a record-equalling 24th major title continues after she fell to a 6-2 7-5 defeat to the impressive Sofia Kenin in the third round of the French Open on Saturday.

Former world number one Williams was pulled all over the court by high-quality groundstrokes from Kenin, who received a walkover in round two when Bianca Andreescu withdrew due to a shoulder injury in the opening set.

Williams, who has been struggling with a left knee problem, let out huge roars as she attempted to work her way back into the match.

However, despite having the crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier firmly behind her, the 37-year-old was unable to turn the tide against her fellow American and remains one major title short of matching Margaret Court's all-time record.

Williams pulled out a couple of aces as she denied Kenin on three break points, but a sublime drop shot in game five saw her lose her footing and fall behind.

The 10th seed missed a chance to hit straight back and was two breaks down when her Moscow-born opponent wrongfooted her with an exceptional forehand into the corner.

Kenin thought she had the first set wrapped up when Williams produced a long return, but her serve was called wide. However, she staved off a break point and another fine forehand preceded Williams netting a return to surrender the opener.

The world number 35 broke to love at the start of the second set and kept a fired-up Williams - a three-time champion at Roland Garros - at bay to consolidate.

Kenin was whistled for kicking the mark left by a cross-court backhand that just clipped the line and set up a break point for Williams, who was soon back on serve.

Boos rang out when Kenin questioned another line call but she was in position to serve out the match after a sensational forehand return in game 11.

Williams miscued wide on a chance to break back, while Kenin found the net on her first match point.

A long backhand brought about the end for Williams, with an emotional Kenin advancing to the last 16 of a grand slam for the first time, with Ashleigh Barty standing between her and a place in the quarter-finals.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Sofia Kenin bt Serena Williams 6-2 7-5

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Kenin - 23/17 Williams - 30/34

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Kenin - 0/1 Williams - 10/1

BREAK POINTS WON Kenin - 4/11 Williams - 1/7

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Kenin - 64 Williams -64

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Kenin - 72/50 Williams - 63/39

TOTAL POINTS Kenin - 79 Williams - 63

More TENNIS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 5 - June 2 2019, 03:00 PM
South Africa
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 7 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue