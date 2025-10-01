English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Sporting Buzz

Monfils to retire from tennis after 2026 season

By Harry Carr

Gael Monfils has announced he will retire from tennis after the 2026 season.

Monfils is a two-time grand slam semi-finalist, making the last four at the French Open in 2008 and the US Open in 2016 but losing those matches to Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic respectively.

The Frenchman reached a career-high ATP Ranking of sixth in 2016 and has won 13 Tour-level titles, with the first coming in 2005 and the most recent at the Auckland Open this January.

But the 39-year-old, who exited the last three grand slams before the third round, intends to hang up his racket after one final full season.

"I had a racket in my hands for the first time at two and a half, and began playing professionally at 18," he wrote on X.

"Now, after celebrating my 39th birthday just a month ago, I'd like to share that the year ahead will be my last as a professional tennis player.

"The opportunity to turn my passion into a profession is a privilege I have cherished during every match and moment of my 21-year career.

"Though this game means the world to me, I am tremendously at peace with my decision to retire at the end of the 2026 tennis season."

Story first published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 14:36 [IST]
