Monfils to retire from tennis after 2026 season

Gael Monfils has announced he will retire from tennis after the 2026 season.
Monfils is a two-time grand slam semi-finalist, making the last four at the French Open in 2008 and the US Open in 2016 but losing those matches to Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic respectively.
The Frenchman reached a career-high ATP Ranking of sixth in 2016 and has won 13 Tour-level titles, with the first coming in 2005 and the most recent at the Auckland Open this January.
But the 39-year-old, who exited the last three grand slams before the third round, intends to hang up his racket after one final full season.
"I had a racket in my hands for the first time at two and a half, and began playing professionally at 18," he wrote on X.
"Now, after celebrating my 39th birthday just a month ago, I'd like to share that the year ahead will be my last as a professional tennis player.
"The opportunity to turn my passion into a profession is a privilege I have cherished during every match and moment of my 21-year career.
"Though this game means the world to me, I am tremendously at peace with my decision to retire at the end of the 2026 tennis season."
