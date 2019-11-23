Tennis
Muguruza reunites with coach Martinez

By Peter Thompson
Garbine Muguruza has turned to Conchita Martinez in a bid to return to the peak of her powers after splitting with Sam Sumyk.

Madrid, November 23: Two-time grand slam champion Garbine Muguruza has reunited with coach Conchita Martinez for the 2020 season.

Spaniard Muguruza was in the market for a new coach after splitting with Sam Sumyk in July.

The former world number one had Martinez in her corner when she won a second major title at Wimbledon in 2017, when Sumyk took time out for the birth of his daughter.

Martínez was available after she recently finished working with Karolina Pliskova and the 1994 Wimbledon champion has now been employed by her compatriot Muguruza.

"Garbine and I will work together in the 2020 season. With new challenges and enthusiasm." Martinez tweeted on Saturday.

Muguruza has dropped to 35th in the rankings after winning just one title in Monterrey last season.

Story first published: Saturday, November 23, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
