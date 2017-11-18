Goffin stuns Federer to reach ATP World Tour final

Bengaluru, November 18: David Goffin stunned six-time champion Roger Federer 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals semifinals at the London 02 Arena on Saturday (November 18).

Few gave the willowy world No.8 a prayer against the Swiss favourite, especially having lost all six previous meetings, but he staged a remarkable comeback after being outclassed in the first set.

What a week! 💪



David Goffin beats Roger Federer 2-6 6-3 6-4 to reach the championship match of the #NittoATPFinals ➡️ https://t.co/UxMNQRYo07 pic.twitter.com/QfyqS7dXat — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) November 18, 2017

Federer, the world No.2, snaffled the opener in 33 one-sided minutes as he feasted on Goffin's steady medium-pace game.

But Goffin broke serve with a forehand winner in the second game of the second set and consolidated his advantage to take the match into a decider.

Growing in confidence the 26-year-old Goffin broke Federer's serve again at 1-1 in the third set as the Swiss, suddenly anxious and struggling for timing, struck a backhand out.

There still seemed plenty of time for 19-time Grand Slam champion to re-assert his authority but Goffin stayed cool and his moment of truth arrived at 5-4 when he stepped up to serve for the biggest win of his career.

Consecutive aces gave him a 30-0 lead before he buried a nervy forehand in the net. Federer then went wide with a forehand to give Goffin two match points and a swinging first serve proved too good.

First-time qualifier Goffin, nor the capacity O2 Arena crowd, could believe it as the Belgian ensured there will be a new name on the trophy this year.