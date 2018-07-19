English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Top seeds progress in Bucharest as Larsson conquers Kung

Posted By:
Mihaela Buzarnescu thrilled her home crowd
Mihaela Buzarnescu thrilled her home crowd

Bucharest, July 19: Top seeds Anastasija Sevastova and Mihaela Buzarnescu both won in straight sets on Wednesday to reach the last eight of the Bucharest Open.

Sevastova was on court for one hour and 23 minutes in her 6-1 7-5 victory over Arantxa Rus, who was broken five times by her Latvian opponent.

Romanian Buzarnescu - who is seeded second for the tournament in her homeland - rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the second set to triumph 6-3 7-5 against Tamara Zidansek.

Her reward is a quarter-final clash with Wang Yafan of China, who had won the first set against seventh seed Pauline Parmentier via a tie-break and was 3-0 up in the second when her French opponent retired.

Polona Hercog progressed at the expense of Irina Bara, the eighth seed producing a 7-5 6-2 result.

At the Ladies Championship Gstaad in Switzerland, second seed Johanna Larsson saw off Wimbledon junior finalist Leonie Kung.

Teenager Kung - making her main draw debut on the WTA Tour - stood toe-to-toe with the Swede in an absorbing opening set before Larsson's class came through, allowing her to record a 6-4 6-1 victory.

"I was a little bit lucky - she played doubles yesterday so I was able to watch a little bit," Larsson said. "Otherwise I didn't even have a face to put to this girl!"

Stefanie Voegele was on the wrong end of an upset, the seventh seed managing just two games in her clash with Germany's Tamara Korpatsch, while Evgeniya Rodina came out on top in a three-set tussle with Mona Barthel.

Source: Omnisport

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, July 19, 2018, 2:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue