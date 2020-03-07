Tennis
Halep & Kerber withdraw from Indian Wells

By Sacha Pisani
SimonaHalep-cropped

Indian Wells, March 7: Former champion Simona Halep and last year's runner-up Angelique Kerber have withdrawn from the Indian Wells Masters.

Halep and Kerber will miss the WTA Premier Mandatory tournament in Indian Wells due to injuries, it was announced on Friday.

Indian Wells champion in 2015, world number two Halep cited a foot injury for her withdrawal.

Kerber – a three-time grand slam champion – succumbed to an ongoing left leg problem, replaced in the main draw by Taylor Townsend.

"I'm incredibly disappointed to have to withdraw from the 2020 BNP Paribas Open. Unfortunately the foot injury that I picked up before Dubai is still causing me trouble and I will be unable to recover in time to travel to Indian Wells," Halep, the two-time major champion, said.

"It is without doubt one of the highlights of the tennis calendar for me and I will be really sad to miss it, but I'm already looking forward to being back in 2021!"

Bianca Andreescu won Indian Wells last year and the US Open champion could still defend her title, despite injuries preventing her from playing in 2020.

Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 6:50 [IST]
