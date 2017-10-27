Hingis helped me become a champion: Roger Federer

Basel, October 27: Roger Federer ssaid he wasn't sad to see fellow Swiss legend Martina Hingis announce her retirement, crediting her with helping him become a record-breaking Grand Slam champion.

Hingis, 37, called time on her career, which spanned three decades, for a third time on Thursday (October 27).

Federer, who won the 2001 Hopman Cup alongside Hingis, said he heard at the start of the year and again last week that Hingis intended to call it quits for good at the end of the ongoing WTA Finals in Singapore, where she has reached the doubles semifinals.

"Martina was partially the one who showed me how it was all done," said 19-time Grand Slam champion.

"It was great for Switzerland to have someone of her calibre. We were very lucky. I loved playing with her at the Hopman Cup, she was always super friendly, I love that about her.

"I'm not sad to see her retire, she's been in the game for long enough, she seems at peace with her decision -- that's wonderful. I've always been a fan of her and I always will be."

Hingis announced her "definite" retirement on Thursday, signalling the end of a career which took her from 1990s teenage superstar to doubles world number one some 20 years later.

"I think now it's definite. It's different, because before I walked away thinking I might come back," Hingis told reporters after her 6-3, 6-2 doubles win alongside Chan Yung-Jan over Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Kveta Peschke in Singapore.