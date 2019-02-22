English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Reigning champion Van Uytvanck progresses in Budapest

By Opta
Alison Van Uytvanck

Budapest, February 22: Top seed Alison Van Uytvanck booked a quarter-final spot at the Hungarian Ladies Open with a 6-4 7-5 win over Iga Swiatek.

The reigning champion proved too strong for her 17-year-old opponent, who nonetheless produced a commendable display in Budapest.

Van Uytvanck will now face Kateryna Kozlova after her impressive 6-0 6-1 triumph over American Madison Brengle.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, seeded fifth, set up a last-eight showdown with Pauline Parmentier courtesy of a dominant 6-4 6-0 victory against Arantxa Rus.

It was a much more circuitous route that teenager Marketa Vondrousova took to the next round, the left-handed Czech overcoming Anna Blinkova 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 6-3.

Vondrousova's next challenge is Irina Camelia Begu, a 6-2 6-3 winner over Evgeniya Rodina.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 4:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue