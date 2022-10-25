'I am not retired, chances of return are very high,' claims Serena Williams

"I am not retired," the 41-year-old tennis star said at a conference in San Francisco while promoting her investment company. "The chances (of a return) are very high. You can come to my house, I have a court."

Williams - who is an inspiration to millions of female athletes - had earlier this year hinted that US Open 2022 will be her swansong. She was defeated by Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets at the US Open, bidding an emotional farewell from the sport to her illustrious 27-year-long professional career.

Her last grand slam victory came in 2017 when she defeated her sister Venus Williams in the final by 6-4, 6-4. Williams achieved that feat during pregnancy.

Apart from 23 Grand Slams, Williams has also won four Olympic Gold Medals and held the No.1 ranking in the women's singles category for a total of 319 weeks.

Williams had in a Vogue issue claimed that she was evolving away from tennis. She might not have confirmed that the US Open 2022 would be her farewell tournament, but the American great did wave an emotional goodbye after her exit.

"I still haven't really thought about (retirement). But I did wake up the other day and go on the court and (considered) for the first time in my life that I'm not playing for a competition, and it felt really weird. It was like the first day of the rest of my life and I'm enjoying it, but I'm still trying to find that balance," she added.

Williams, while speaking at the US Open after losing the third-round match, said, "Honestly, I'm so grateful that I had this moment and that I'm Serena. When she was asked on court about her future, the American could not confirm her next move."

"I don't know. I'm not thinking about that. I always did love Australia, though," she said while referring to next year's Australian Open.

"Tennis has been such a huge part of my life, I can't imagine not being involved. I don't see a future without it," Williams said.