English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

I belong at the top, says Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson

Posted By:
Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson
Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson

Johannesburg, July 17: Kevin Anderson wants to kick on further after reaching his first Wimbledon final and climbing to fifth in the ATP rankings.

The South African progressed to a grand slam final for just the second time with an impressive yet gruelling run at the All England Club, beating Roger Federer in the quarter-finals and then coming through a six-and-a-half-hour marathon against John Isner in the last four.

Although Anderson was then beaten comfortably on Sunday by Novak Djokovic, he is keen to improve further on his career-high ranking.

"I feel like I belong. I need to keep working hard and hopefully give myself more opportunities like this," Anderson told Jacaranda FM.

"It's a goal I've had for a long time. I think it took a little longer than I would have liked, but I'm really happy to be standing here now at number five in the world.

"It's a dream coming true, but I think I can re-align my goals and I feel like I can continue down the path that I'm on. There's no reason why I can't get that ranking even higher."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue