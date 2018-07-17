I belong at the top, says Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson

The South African progressed to a grand slam final for just the second time with an impressive yet gruelling run at the All England Club, beating Roger Federer in the quarter-finals and then coming through a six-and-a-half-hour marathon against John Isner in the last four.

Although Anderson was then beaten comfortably on Sunday by Novak Djokovic, he is keen to improve further on his career-high ranking.

"I feel like I belong. I need to keep working hard and hopefully give myself more opportunities like this," Anderson told Jacaranda FM.

"It's a goal I've had for a long time. I think it took a little longer than I would have liked, but I'm really happy to be standing here now at number five in the world.

"It's a dream coming true, but I think I can re-align my goals and I feel like I can continue down the path that I'm on. There's no reason why I can't get that ranking even higher."

Another incredible milestone, reaching the @ATPWorldTour Top 5 in the world Happy to see all the hard work paying off! pic.twitter.com/wibcvuEcE8 — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) July 16, 2018

