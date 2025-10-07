English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Swiatek dominates on Wuhan debut to register 60th win of the season

By Oliver King

Iga Swiatek dropped just two games on her Wuhan Open debut as she cruised through to the second round with a convincing victory over Marie Bouzkova.

Swiatek needed just one hour and 18 minutes to seal a 6-1 6-1 triumph over her Czech opponent, in what was her 100th straight-sets win at WTA-1000 level.

Swiatek dominates on Wuhan debut to register 60th win of the season
Iga Swiatek

The Wimbledon champion wasted little time in getting herself up and running, storming into a 4-0 lead before Bouzkova finally got herself on the scoreboard.

It proved too little too late for Bouzkova, though, as Swiatek took the first set at the second time of asking, and she carried her momentum on from there.

Swiatek opened with a break of serve before reeling off the final four games, sealing her progression with a backhand that Bouzkova could only return into the net.

The Pole's reward is a second-round clash with either Belinda Bencic or Elise Mertens.

Data Debrief: Sixty and counting for super Swiatek

Swiatek has been in sensational form in 2025, with this her 60th win of the year.

Since the start of 1990, she is now just the fourth player to achieve four consecutive 60-win seasons at WTA level before the age of 25, along with Steffi Graf, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Martina Hingis.

The second seed also hit a century of straight-sets wins at Tier 1/WTA 1000 events, doing so in 153 matches. Only Graf (122), Hingis (145) and Serena Williams (147) have done so in fewer such encounters.

Swiatek also claimed a 68th consecutive opening match win at WTA level (including the United Cup and WTA Finals) – the most consecutive opening wins of any player since the Tier format's introduction in 1990.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 21:11 [IST]
