Injured Nadal withdraws from Brisbane International

The 17-time grand slam champion was due to start his season with a second-round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, but pulled out of the tournament on Wednesday.

Nadal revealed he wanted to compete, but was advised not to by doctors after suffering a small strain of his left thigh.

"I did an MRI and it shows a small staring on my left thigh," the Spaniard said. "I tried to play, I wanted to play, but recommendations from the doctors ," signed off Nadal.

Rafael Nadal announces he’s withdrawing from #BrisbaneTennis: “I did an MRI and it shows a small staring on my left thigh. I tried to play, I wanted to play, but recommendations from the doctors (were otherwise)” pic.twitter.com/f1eHUc3WyW — #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis) January 2, 2019