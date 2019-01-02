English

Injured Nadal withdraws from Brisbane International

By Opta
Brisbane, January 2: Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Brisbane International due to a thigh injury on Wednesday (January 2).

The 17-time grand slam champion was due to start his season with a second-round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, but pulled out of the tournament on Wednesday.

Nadal revealed he wanted to compete, but was advised not to by doctors after suffering a small strain of his left thigh.

"I did an MRI and it shows a small staring on my left thigh," the Spaniard said. "I tried to play, I wanted to play, but recommendations from the doctors ," signed off Nadal.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
