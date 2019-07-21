English

Isner into Newport final again, Bublik awaits

By Opta
John Isner edged past Ugo Humbert to reach Hall of Fame Open
John Isner edged past Ugo Humbert to reach Hall of Fame Open

Newport, July 21: John Isner reached his fourth Hall of Fame Tennis Championships final as Alexander Bublik also moved into the decider.

Isner, a three-time champion of the ATP 250 event, edged past Ugo Humbert 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in their semi-final on Saturday (July 20).

The American served 15 aces and claimed the only break of the match in the final set on the grass in Newport.

Humbert was unable to take his chances, failing to convert any of his seven break points in the defeat.

Bublik, 22, moved into his first ATP Tour final after overcoming Marcel Granollers.

The Kazakh battled to a 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-4 victory over Granollers despite serving 14 double faults.

Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 5:10 [IST]
