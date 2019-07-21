Isner into Newport final again, Bublik awaits

Isner, a three-time champion of the ATP 250 event, edged past Ugo Humbert 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in their semi-final on Saturday (July 20).

The American served 15 aces and claimed the only break of the match in the final set on the grass in Newport.

Humbert was unable to take his chances, failing to convert any of his seven break points in the defeat.

Welcome back to the final, @JohnIsner!



The three-time champion finishes off Humbert 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-3.#HallofFameOpen pic.twitter.com/ju6Qo2VPD1 — Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) July 20, 2019

Bublik, 22, moved into his first ATP Tour final after overcoming Marcel Granollers.

The Kazakh battled to a 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-4 victory over Granollers despite serving 14 double faults.