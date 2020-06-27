Ivanisevic tests positive for COVID-19 after two negative tests

Bengaluru, June 27: Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic is the latest casualty of the the ill-fated Adria Tour organised by Novak Djokovic, after revealing on social media that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
World number one Djokovic has been criticised after he, Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, Croatia's Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki of Serbia tested positive after playing in the exhibition tournament in the Balkan region, of which Ivanisevic was the tournament director.
The Croatian great, who won his only Grand Slam title at the All England Club in 2001, wrote on Instagram that he tested positive for coronavirus after two negative tests in the last 10 days.
"I feel good and don't have any symptoms," Ivanisevic, who won Wimbledon as a wildcard in 2001 when he beat Pat Rafter, said.
Nažalost, nakon dva negativna testa u posljednjih 10 dana, upravo sam saznao rezultate današnjeg, trećeg testa i on je pozitivan na Covid-19. Osjećam se dobro i nemam nikakvih simptoma. Želim obavijestiti sve koji su bili u kontaktu sa mnom na činjenicu da sam Covid-pozitivan i zamoliti ih da poduzmu sve potrebne korake da zaštite sebe i svoje bližnje. Ja nastavljam s ranije započetom samoizolacijom. Želim svim zaraženima što skoriji oporavak.
"I would like to inform everyone who has been in contact with me that I tested positive and ask them to take extra good care of themselves and their loved ones.
"I will continue to self-isolate as I have been doing," added Ivanisevic, who has been part of Djokovic's coaching team.
Djokovic's wife Jelena also tested positive, as did his fitness coach Marco Panichi and Dimitrov's coach Christian Groh.
The tournament witnessed packed stands during the opening leg in Belgrade, players hugging at the net, playing basketball, posing for pictures and attending press conferences together.
(With inputs from Agencies)