ATP Finals: Sinner shines on unexpected Turin debut

By Peter Thompson

Turin, November 17: Jannik Sinner capitalised on an unexpected ATP Finals opportunity by beating Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets on his debut.

Matteo Berrettini's withdrawal due to injury meant Sinner stepped in as a late replacement for his fellow Italian, and the 20-year-old rose to the occasion with a 6-2 6-2 victory in Turin.

Daniil Medvedev is already assured of a place in the semi-finals, and Sinner could join the defending champion in qualifying from the Red Group following a commanding bow at the Pala Alpitour.

The first alternate raised the roof on home soil, with Hurkacz unable to break his serve as the seventh seed from Poland suffered back-to-back defeats to prop up the group.

Sinner, a winner of four titles in a stellar season, broke twice in each set and won 74 per cent of points behind his first serve as he took centre stage soon after he might have been a spectator.

The world number 11 said: "I knew around 5[pm] that I would play. I was ready to go on court. It is an incredible feeling playing here in Italy with thousands of people cheering for you, and I am trying my best. I will enjoy the moment. I played well and felt good in the warm-up. It was an incredible match."

Sinner could move into the last four if he beats Medvedev or if Alexander Zverev is beaten by Hurkacz on Thursday (November 18).
WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Sinner – 17/11

Hurkacz – 14/14

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Sinner – 5/0

Hurkacz – 4/0

BREAK POINTS WON

Sinner – 4/6

Hurkacz – 0/5

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 4:30 [IST]
