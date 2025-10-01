Women's World Cup 2025: What was the Attendance as Guwahati created History with Record Spectators?

Sinner recovers from US Open disappointment with Beijing title By Harry Carr Updated: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 13:54 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

Jannik Sinner defeated Learner Tien 6-2 6-2 to capture his 21st ATP Tour-level title at the China Open in Beijing, capping his first tournament since losing the US Open final.

Sinner, who was denied a third grand slam crown of the year by Carlos Alcaraz at Flushing Meadows, captured his third overall title for 2025 in just 72 minutes.

The Italian was dominant from the off against his 19-year-old opponent, racing to 0-40 in the opening game then converting his third break point.

Sinner dragged Tien around the court with a series of pinpoint forehands to the corners, with another break in game five enough to secure the first set – the world number two was only truly tested once on serve in the opener, in a two-deuce sixth game.

The first four games of the second set stayed on serve, but back-to-back breaks from Sinner then took the contest away from Tien, whose wait for a first ATP title continues.

It is a repeat triumph for Sinner after he claimed victory in China two years ago, and with Alcaraz withdrawing from the upcoming Shanghai Open, he knows another title at that tournament would keep his chances of finishing as year-end world number one alive.

Data Debrief: Big week at the top

With Alcaraz triumphing at the Japan Open in Tokyo a day earlier, both Sinner and his great rival lifted silverware within the same week.

It is the first time since 2020 that the world number one and two have done so. Last time it occurred, Novak Djokovic won in Dubai and Rafael Nadal triumphed in Acapulco.

This was Sinner's 30th ATP Tour-level final, and he has now won 21 of those matches. Among men who made their debut this century, only Nadal and Alcaraz (23 each) have won more titles in their first 30 final appearances.