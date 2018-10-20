Finals hopefuls Isner, Fognini into Stockholm semis

Isner needed almost three hours to get past fellow American Tennys Sandgren 7-6 (10-8) 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-2) in the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 event.

The top seed is on track to secure one of the three remaining spots for the showpiece event in London next month.

Fognini remains a chance of qualifying for the tournament, the Italian reaching the last four after South Korean Chung Hyeon retired when trailing 7-5 2-1.

Its a fact that @fabiofogna not only has a killing backhand...his forehand comes in handy to. Way to get that point on the board at @IntrumSthlmOpen pic.twitter.com/8qfJMoWXCm — Intrum StockholmOpen (@IntrumSthlmOpen) October 19, 2018

Ernests Gulbis, Isner's next opponent, upset Jack Sock 4-6 6-3 6-4, while Stefanos Tsitsipas was a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) winner against Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Richard Gasquet survived a huge scare to reach the European Open semi-finals, while an all-Russian last-four clash was set up in Moscow.

Gasquet, the fourth seed in Antwerp, saved a match point before edging past Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (11-9) in their quarter-final on Friday.

While the Frenchman battled, his last-four opponent – Kyle Edmund – received a walkover against qualifier Ilya Ivashka.

The other semi-final will see Gael Monfils face Diego Schwartzman after both recorded straight-sets wins.

Monfils was too good for Vasek Pospisil 7-5 6-4 and Schwartzman cruised past Gilles Simon 6-4 6-3.

At the Kremlin Cup, Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov moved into an all-Russian semi-final.

Medvedev, the second seed, overcame lucky loser Ricardas Berankis 6-2 1-6 6-4, while third seed Khachanov beat Mirza Basic 6-2 7-6 (7-5).