English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Karnataka’s Srishti Kiran clinches maiden international title at ITF J30 at Cabarete, Dominican Republic

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

Karnataka's 13-year-old prodigy Srishti Kiran secured her first international junior title, winning the ITF J30 at Cabarete in the Dominican Republic on Saturday. Srishti delivered a commanding performance to defeat the top seed, Stephanie Pumar of Venezuela 6-2, 6-2, securing the championship in straight sets.

The victory capped an impressive campaign where she had earlier stunned second seed Arina Vansovich of Russia 6-2, 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinals and advanced through the next two rounds in similar fashion.

Srishti Kiran
Karnataka’s Srishti Kiran clinches maiden international title at ITF J30

Reflecting on the tournament where she did not concede a single set, Srishti said: "Winning my first international title in Cabarete feels truly special. The decision to play was taken by my academy, RPS Academy, in Florida. The field was strong, with high-ranked others who had competed in major junior events, so every match was a challenge."

She furthed added, "I'm proud that I stayed composed and enjoyed my tennis, which made the difference in the crucial moments especially the upset against the second seed and obviously the final. Adapting to clay wasn't easy, but I settled in quickly and gained a lot of confidence throughout the week. I am grateful to RPS Academy, Florida and KSLTA for their constant support. This win is an important step, and I'm motivated to keep improving, climbing the rankings and working towards my dream of competing in junior Grand Slams."

Srishti's triumph at Cabarete, Dominican Republic is a significant milestone for Indian junior tennis. She will now continue her campaign in the Dominican Republic, competing in another ITF J30 event next week, as she looks to build on this momentum.

Story first published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 11:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 27, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Recent Tournaments
Oct 26, 2025 - Nov 02, 2025
ATP Los Inkas Open:Mens Singles
Oct 26, 2025 - Nov 02, 2025
ATP Eugene Seoul Open:Mens Doubles
Oct 26, 2025 - Nov 02, 2025
ATP Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger:Mens Singles
Oct 26, 2025 - Nov 02, 2025
ATP Monastir:Mens Doubles
Oct 26, 2025 - Nov 02, 2025
ATP Slovak Open:Mens Singles
Oct 26, 2025 - Nov 02, 2025
ATP Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger:Mens Doubles
+More
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out