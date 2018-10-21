English

WTA Finals: Pliskova overpowers defending champion Wozniacki in Singapore

By
Karolina Pliskova celebrates during win over Caroline Wozniacki
Singapore, October 21: Karolina Pliskova overpowered defending champion Caroline Wozniacki to seal a straight-sets victory on day one of the WTA Finals.

Wozniacki beat Pliskova in the semi-finals last year, but the seventh seed gained a measure of revenge with an impressive 6-2 6-4 win in their first meeting since that showdown in Singapore.

Pliskova, seemingly unhindered despite playing with a taped right calf, saved all 10 break points she faced and unleashed a barrage of powerful groundstrokes to join Elina Svitolina at the top of the White Group.

Wozniacki arrived at the season-ending tournament on a high after returning to form to take the China Open title, but the second seed now faces a battle to reach the semi-finals following a fourth loss in 10 meetings with Pliskova.

It all started so promisingly for Wozniacki, who had two break points in the second game following a glorious backhand winner and a wild Pliskova forehand, but the Czech dug herself out of a hole to hold.

Pliskova grasped the initiative as the errors started to mount for the Australian Open champion, an errant forehand putting her a break down at 2-1.

Another break gave the world number eight a 4-1 advantage and she wrapped up the opening set in only 32 minutes.

Wozniacki was struggling to get her forehand going, Pliskova maintaining her momentum with a break in the opening game of the second set and consolidating with a battling hold after saving three break points.

A battling Wozniacki clenched her fist when she held to reduce the deficit to 3-2, having fended off a break point as Pliskova continued to pepper her with thunderous groundstrokes.

Wozniacki hung in there as she saved two match points before holding to trail 5-4, but Pliskova was celebrating victory following a rasping ace.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Pliskova bt Wozniacki 6-2 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Pliskova - 22/21

Wozniacki - 20/17

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Pliskova - 4/1

Wozniacki - 3/3

BREAK POINTS WON

Pliskova- 3/10

Wozniacki - 0/10

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Pliskova - 67

Wozniacki - 69

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Pliskova - 68/64

Wozniacki - 63/43

TOTAL POINTS

Pliskova - 73

Wozniacki - 60

    Story first published: Sunday, October 21, 2018, 19:40 [IST]
