English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I did nothing wrong! - Pliskova stunned by 'unbelievable' Osaka

By Opta
Naomi Osaka continued her ascent in the Australian Open semifinals, leaving opponent Karolina Pliskova feeling helpless.
Naomi Osaka continued her ascent in the Australian Open semifinals, leaving opponent Karolina Pliskova feeling helpless.

Melbourne, January 24: Karolina Pliskova conceded she had no answer to Naomi Osaka as the Japanese turned in an "unbelievable" performance to reach the Australian Open final.

The US Open champion will play for a second consecutive major title and the world number one ranking against Petra Kvitova after beating Pliskova 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the last four on Thursday.

But Pliskova had no regrets about her own display as she claimed that Osaka had played the match "of her life", lauding the 21-year-old who hit a stunning 56 winners and 15 aces.

"I believe played an unbelievable match - to be honest, maybe the best of her life," Pliskova told a news conference. "I don't think she could repeat a match like this.

"With the amount of winners she had and very few mistakes. I don't think I actually did anything wrong. I had some chances, of course, but they were not in my hands at all. There was not much that I could do.

"I was just fighting, waiting for a couple of mistakes, waiting for my shots to be aggressive. I got the chance to go to the third set and had a couple of breakpoints but didn't make it. She served amazing.

"I think the conditions with the roof closed were perfect for her - not that it was bad for me, but she just loved it maybe little bit more. It was tough. Maybe there were a couple of that would have been different.

"I'm not upset with myself that I lost. There is nothing that I would do differently."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue