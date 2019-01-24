I did nothing wrong! - Pliskova stunned by 'unbelievable' Osaka

The US Open champion will play for a second consecutive major title and the world number one ranking against Petra Kvitova after beating Pliskova 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the last four on Thursday.

But Pliskova had no regrets about her own display as she claimed that Osaka had played the match "of her life", lauding the 21-year-old who hit a stunning 56 winners and 15 aces.

"I believe played an unbelievable match - to be honest, maybe the best of her life," Pliskova told a news conference. "I don't think she could repeat a match like this.

"With the amount of winners she had and very few mistakes. I don't think I actually did anything wrong. I had some chances, of course, but they were not in my hands at all. There was not much that I could do.

"I was just fighting, waiting for a couple of mistakes, waiting for my shots to be aggressive. I got the chance to go to the third set and had a couple of breakpoints but didn't make it. She served amazing.

"I think the conditions with the roof closed were perfect for her - not that it was bad for me, but she just loved it maybe little bit more. It was tough. Maybe there were a couple of that would have been different.

"I'm not upset with myself that I lost. There is nothing that I would do differently."