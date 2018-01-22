Kerber survives scare en route to quarters

Melbourne, January 22: Former world number one Angelique Kerber came from a set and 5-4 down as she saw off Hsieh Su-wei 4-6 7-5 6-2 to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

The last remaining grand slam winner in the women's draw, 2016 Australian Open champion Kerber faced elimination at Melbourne Park on Monday, serving to stay in the match against the world number 88.

Kerber – who outclassed five-time major champion Maria Sharapova en route to the fourth round – successfully held in the 10th game of the second set and it proved the turning point.

The German star reeled off three successive games to force a deciding set before her superior fitness saw her through on Rod Laver Arena after more than two hours.

Kerber will go head-to-head with US Open runner-up and 2015 Australian Open semi-finalist Madison Keys for a spot in the semis.

