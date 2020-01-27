Tennis
Kobe Bryant dead: Kyrgios warms up in Lakers great's jersey before Nadal clash

By Dejan Kalinic At Melbourne Park
Nick Kyrgios
Before his clash with Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios warmed up in a Kobe Bryant jersey.

Melbourne, January 27: Nick Kyrgios paid tribute to Kobe Bryant before his Australian Open fourth-round clash with Rafael Nadal on Monday.

The Australian, a huge basketball fan, wore a Los Angeles Lakers jersey with the number eight Bryant made famous to begin his career.

A visibly emotional Kyrgios received a fine ovation as he entered Rod Laver Arena in the jersey.

Kobe Bryant: A superstar, a flawed man, a stirring role model

Lakers great Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

The sporting world celebrated and mourned Bryant after his shock death.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were among the football stars paying their respects, while the NBA world mourned Bryant's passing.

Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 14:10 [IST]
