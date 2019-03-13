English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kohlschreiber shocks Djokovic at Indian Wells

By Opta
Novak Djokovic was dumped out of the Indian Wells Masters after defeat to Philipp Kohlschreiber
Novak Djokovic was dumped out of the Indian Wells Masters after defeat to Philipp Kohlschreiber

California, March 13: World number one Novak Djokovic was dumped out of the Indian Wells Masters following a stunning straight-sets defeat to Philipp Kohlschreiber in the third round.

Djokovic was bidding to win a sixth title in Indian Wells, which would have broken a tie with Roger Federer for most victories at the ATP 1000 tournament.

However, top seed Djokovic suffered a shock 6-4 6-4 loss against German veteran Kohlschreiber in their rescheduled match on Tuesday (March 12).

"It's a very special moment. Of course, playing the top guys is always a big pleasure, but most of the time they beat you," Kohlschreiber said on court.

"Today, with Novak being number one, top-seeded here, it's a very incredible win for me."

Not since 2009 had Kohlschreiber beaten Djokovic but the 35-year-old upstaged the Serb to earn a last-16 showdown with Gael Monfils.

The match was suspended on Monday due to rain, with 15-time grand slam champion Djokovic leading 1-0 in the first set before the wet weather halted proceedings in the California desert.

When the clash resumed, Djokovic was sluggish as he bowed out after one hour and 38 minutes on court, meaning he missed the chance to equal Rafael Nadal's record of 33 Masters 1000 titles.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: JUV 3 - 0 ATM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue