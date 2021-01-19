KSLTA ropes in fitness and physio partner

According to the agreement signed here on Tuesday, Peak Performance will provide physiotherapy support in all the National and State level events to be held at KSLTA.

Peak Performance through its innovative and engaging approach towards Sports Rehabilitation and Athletic Training provides a perfect platform for an athlete to prevent injuries and perform at their peak.

Dr. Yash Pandey, who heads Peak Performance, has worked with tennis aces like Mahesh Bhupathi, Rohan Bopanna, Daniel Nestor, Rajeev Ram and Vasek Pospisil.

“After working with established players, we realised that there is very little that we can change in their physical routine. We were looking for an avenue where we could inculcate the fitness regime and creating awareness of avoiding injuries right from a young age. Through our partnership with KSLTA, we hope to touch base with a larger base of budding players,” said Yash.

“We thank the KSLTA for giving us an opportunity to use our expertise which will benefit a lot of youngsters,” he added.

The tie-up of fitness partners is one of the initiatives of the new committee of KSLTA to provide an all-round support to augment the growth and development of tennis in the State.

“Tennis is a game which demands high fitness levels. Apart from commissioning events, we have a moral obligation to ensure the well-being of all the tennis players, especially during events. We are pleased to welcome our fitness partners Peak Performance on board,” said Mr. Maheshwar Rao, IAS, Hon. Secretary KSLTA.

“I hope that the youngsters will take advantage of this facility and improve their fitness while staying injury-free,” he added.

Source: Media Release