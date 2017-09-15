Bad boy comparisons with Tomic irks Kyrgios

Bengaluru, September 15: Nick Kyrgios just can't stay away from controversies! After his surprise call-up to Davis Cup squad, whoever thought that he has changed has got it wrong.

While drawn into the parallels between his tempestuous character with that of fellow Aussie Bernard Tomic, Kyrgios took evasive action.

"You'd be wrong if you tried to lump me in the same category as Bernard Tomic. Bernie has lost his way. We were pretty good mates when I was younger," Kyrgios told www.playersvoice.com.au. website.

Some people have already made their mind up about me, but the truth is I’m a private person and the limelight... https://t.co/V14jRF2Xat — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 15, 2017

The duo were once close friends and had occasionally defended each other against accusations of bad behaviour on and off the court. But now Kyrgios has completely distanced himself from Tomic.

"I obviously didn't know the tennis tour too well back then and we were guys of similar age, representing the same country, on the road at many of the same tournaments.

"But a lot has changed since then. He needs to figure out what he wants to do."

Tomic's career has hit rock bottom after his first-round exit at US Open when he told journalists that he was "not the smartest guy in the world".

The 24-year-old was also fined for his comments after his Wimbledon exit, when he claimed he was "bored" with the tournament and was faking an injury.

"I can't relate to anything (Tomic) says anymore," said Kyrgios about his once close friend.

"He says one thing and does the other. And he contradicts himself all the time.

"He says tennis doesn't make him happy, that he doesn't really like the game, yet he says the only thing that will really make him happy is winning a Grand Slam. It doesn't make sense at all."

For the time being it looks as though Kyrgios has only Davis Cup on mind as he will spearhead Australia's challenge in the semifinal against Belgium at the clay-courts in Brussels.

Australia are trying to enter the final for the first time since their triumph in 2003.

Kyrgios will open his campaign against Steve Darcis in the second singles match.