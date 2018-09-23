English

Laver Cup: Federer shines as Europe hold narrow lead

By
Swiss great Roger Federer
Swiss great Roger Federer

Chicago, September 23: Team World rallied at the Laver Cup after Roger Federer starred in the singles on Saturday (September 22).

After Alexander Zverev edged John Isner, Federer produced a fine display in a 6-3 6-2 win over Nick Kyrgios in Chicago.

Desperately needing a response, Team World got it from Kevin Anderson and the doubles team of Kyrgios and Jack Sock.

Anderson upset Novak Djokovic before Kyrgios and Sock beat Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin in straight sets.

Those results saw Team Europe – last year's winners – finish day two with a 7-5 lead.

But with each match on Sunday worth three points, the Laver Cup remains wide open, although Team World will have Federer, Zverev and Djokovic in singles action.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 23, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
