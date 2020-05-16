Lockdown Diaries: Sania Mirza leaves family reunion to fate

Mirza, the Indian tennis ace, and her husband --Pakistan cricketer Malik -- are stranded across the borders amidst the COVID-19 forced lockdown and they have literally left it to fate as far as reunion of the family is concerned.

While Mirza is in Hyderabad with son Izhaan Mirza-Malik and her parents, Malik is with her mother in Sialkot.

Mirza was busy meeting her WTA commitments during the outbreak of the deadly virus and returned home with her son in Hyderabad just before the lockdown was imposed in India.

Malik, on the other hand, was competing in the Pakistan Super League when Pakistan went under a similar lockdown and got stuck there.

While Mirza is really looking forward for a family reunion, she was candid while admitting that she does not know as to when it is going to happen, saying she has left it to fate.

"It's really not been easy staying away from my husband and for Izhaan to stay away from his father. I'm really looking forward to being back as a family again and being at the same place. We've left it to fate," Sania told The Indian Express via Facebook Live.

Mirza also said it was tough for her one-year-old son Izhaan to cope with his father's absence.

"Shoaib got stuck in Pakistan, I got stuck here. That was very difficult to deal with because we've a small child. We don't know when Izhaan will be able to see his father again. It's as basic as that," Mirza added.

On a positive note, the 33-year-old took solace from the fact that Malik was with his ageing mother during these tough times.

"We're both pretty positive and practical people. He has a mother who is over 65 and by herself, so he needs to be there. So in the end, it worked out best that he was there with her. We hope we're healthy and come out of this on the right side of it."

(With inputs from Agencies)