Londero completes ATP fairytale with Cordoba triumph

By Opta
World number 112 Juan Ignacio Londero celebrates after winning maiden ATP Tour title
World number 112 Juan Ignacio Londero celebrates after winning maiden ATP Tour title

Cordoba, February 11: Juan Ignacio Londero completed a fairytale week by claiming his maiden ATP Tour title with victory over eighth seed Guido Pella at the Cordoba Open.

Argentine tennis player Londero had never won a tour-level match prior to the ATP 250 tournament in his hometown Cordoba.

But playing at home proved to be the perfect way for Londero to break through for his first trophy as he outlasted countryman Pella 3-6 7-5 6-1.

The 25-year-old wildcard, who was ranked 112th in the world and held a 0-3 record on the ATP Tour before the event, needed just over two hours to see off Pella on Sunday (February 10).

Londero won 87 per cent of his first serves and converted five of 12 break point chances en route to a memorable victory on the clay courts in Argentina.

    Monday, February 11, 2019, 6:40 [IST]
