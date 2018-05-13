Madrid Open: Zverev rampant en route to Thiem final

World number three Zverev breezed past his teenage opponent on Saturday (May 12), outlasting the Canadian in the first set and dominating the second to progress to a third ATP Tour final this year.

Thiem has showed his class on the red dirt this week, including defeating the 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal on Friday (May 11), yet Zverev will perhaps head into Sunday's showpiece as the favourite after claiming a home triumph at the BMW Open last week.

Shapovalov initially held his own in the opener, but Zverev broke in front in the ninth game to give himself the opportunity to serve for the set.

🇩🇪 Sascha Zverev desborda a 🇨🇦 Denis Shapovalov (6-4 6-1) y pisa la final del #MMOPEN.



¡Sin perder un set en todo el torneo! pic.twitter.com/3fFQyJFSuC — Mutua Madrid Open (@MutuaMadridOpen) 12 May 2018

The German clinically did so and then quickly set about dispatching the 19-year-old in the second, ruthlessly winning the first four games to all but secure victory.

Although Shapovalov showed a little resilience and finally held serve, his schooling was completed as Zverev broke to love to seal victory.

"Denis came to play today, so I had to step up my game as well," the victor said on-court.

Source: OPTA