Cecchinato hammers home favourite Schwartzman to win Argentina Open

Buenos Aires, February 18: Marco Cecchinato made short work of Diego Schwartzman in a 6-1 6-2 hammering in the final of the Argentina Open.
Home favourite Schwartzman, seeded fourth, had saved match point to beat to Dominic Thiem on Saturday (February 16).
But Cecchinato was a cut above on the Argentine clay, taking a little over an hour to clinch a third career ATP title – all of which have come on the dirt.
Schwartzman held serve for 1-1 in the opening set before losing five games on the spin against the Italian.
And it was a similarly dominant story in the second as third seed Cecchinato broke Schwartzman's serve twice en route to a classy victory.