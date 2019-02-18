Cecchinato hammers home favourite Schwartzman to win Argentina Open

Home favourite Schwartzman, seeded fourth, had saved match point to beat to Dominic Thiem on Saturday (February 16).

But Cecchinato was a cut above on the Argentine clay, taking a little over an hour to clinch a third career ATP title – all of which have come on the dirt.

Schwartzman held serve for 1-1 in the opening set before losing five games on the spin against the Italian.

And it was a similarly dominant story in the second as third seed Cecchinato broke Schwartzman's serve twice en route to a classy victory.