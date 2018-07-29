Brilliant Berrettini defeats Bautista Agut to claim Gstaad title

Berrettini was languishing outside the top 200 in the rankings last year but continued his rise with a 7-6 (11-9), 6-4 upset of the second seed.

The world number 84, who could end a dream week by winning the doubles title later in the day, fired down 17 aces and did not face a break point in his maiden ATP World Tour decider.

The 22-year-old Italian lost just 12 points on serve in an assured performance, saving two set points in the tie-break to edge in front.

Bautista Agut saved four break points in his first service game of the second set but was unable to put Berrettini under significant pressure.

The world number 17 and Berrettini looked to be heading for another breaker, but the Rome native had other ideas.

A fearless Berrettini claimed the elusive break with a rasping inside-out forehand when Bautista Agut was serving to stay in the match, enhancing his reputation with an unexpected triumph.

22yo Matteo Berrettini will reach a new career high on Monday



#67 with final

#56 with a title pic.twitter.com/iTLQs5zvyd — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 28, 2018