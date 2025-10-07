PKL 2025: Ayan scores yet another super 10 to reach 300 point milestone as Pirates take down Yoddhas

Daniil Medvedev Secures Victory Over Davidovich Fokina To Face Learner Tien Again In Shanghai Daniil Medvedev defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 7-6 to reach the round of 16 at the Shanghai Masters. He will face Learner Tien again after their previous encounters this year. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Daniil Medvedev, a former world number one, secured his place in the round of 16 with a straightforward win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Medvedev triumphed 6-3, 7-6, advancing despite having to retire due to injury against Learner Tien at the China Open last week. He quickly broke serve and won three consecutive games in the first set. The second set went to a tiebreak, but Medvedev clinched victory in straight sets.

Medvedev's next opponent is Learner Tien, ranked 36th, who has already defeated him twice this year. Tien's victories include a five-set match at the Australian Open and a semi-final win at the China Open. Tien advanced by beating Cameron Norrie 7-6, 6-3, overcoming a challenging opening set to secure his spot in the round of 16.

Medvedev boasts an impressive record on hard courts at ATP Masters 1000 events. With a win rate of 69.5% (89-39), he ranks just behind Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz among active players with at least 25 matches. This statistic highlights his strong performance on this surface.

This year on the ATP World Tour, Medvedev has won seven out of his last eleven matches when claiming the first set. He aims to continue this trend against Tien. Additionally, Medvedev has achieved victory in straight sets in 23 matches this season, accounting for 43.1% of his wins.

The upcoming match between Medvedev and Tien promises excitement as both players have shown strong performances recently. With their history of competitive encounters this year, fans can expect another thrilling contest as they face off once more.