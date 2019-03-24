Miami Open: Kvitova, Wozniacki advance as Osaka bows out

Kvitova was tested before getting past Donna Vekic, while 2017 runner-up Wozniacki was also challenged in the third round.

It was a good day for the seeds at the WTA Premier event, but not so for Japanese star Osaka.

The two-time grand slam champion fell to a surprise loss to fellow seed Hsieh Su-wei.

KVITOVA, WOZNIACKI GET THROUGH

Kvitova survived a huge test against Vekic, progressing thanks to a 6-4 3-6 6-4 victory.

The Czech third seed lost to Croatian Vekic when they met in St Petersburg earlier this year, but a single break in the final set proved decisive.

Wozniacki is well-placed for another deep run after overcoming qualifier Monica Niculescu 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

With Osaka's shock loss, the top half of the draw has opened up for Wozniacki.

OSAKA STUNNED

Osaka had won her previous two meetings with Hsieh, but the 33-year-old claimed a surprise 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 win.

The 21-year-old Osaka was up a set and a break, only to give up her advantage before losing four straight points in the second-set tie-break.

Osaka took a 2-0 lead in the decider, but lost four straight games from 3-2 up to make an early exit.

Hsieh Su-Wei continues to slay at the @MiamiOpen She stuns World No.1 Osaka, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3! pic.twitter.com/WnqXgNQoxj — WTA (@WTA) March 23, 2019

ANDREESCU CONTINUES WINNING RUN

Indian Wells champion Bianca Andreescu is in red-hot form.

The Canadian teenager extended her winning streak by beating Angelique Kerber 6-4 4-6 6-1 for her 10th straight victory in what was a repeat of the Indian Wells final.

.@BAndreescu_ continues her brilliant run at the @MiamiOpen! Downs Kerber, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 to move into the fourth round! pic.twitter.com/scmwtI5Aea — WTA (@WTA) March 24, 2019

Anett Kontaveit, Caroline Garcia, Ashleigh Barty and Kiki Bertens were also among the winners on Saturday.