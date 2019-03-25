English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Miami Open: Stephens' struggles continue as Halep, Pliskova reach last 16

By Opta
Sloane Stephens fell to Tatjana Maria at the Miami Open
Sloane Stephens fell to Tatjana Maria at the Miami Open

Miami, March 25: Defending champion Sloane Stephens crashed out of the Miami Open in the third round, while Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova avoided upset losses.

Stephens, last year's winner, was well beaten by Tatjana Maria at the WTA Premier event on Sunday (March 24).

The American was one of five seeds to exit as the likes of Anastasija Sevastova and Daria Kasatkina also departed.

However, while they needed three sets, Halep and Pliskova managed to book their spots in the last 16 in the bottom half of the draw.

STEPHENS STUNNED BY MARIA

Stephens had won her only two previous meetings with Maria, but the 2017 US Open champion was no match for the German this time.

Maria was a convincing 6-3 6-2 winner in a clash lasting just over 90 minutes in Florida.

Stephens has endured a tough start to the year, holding just a 6-6 win-loss record.

Awaiting Maria in the last 16 is Marketa Vondrousova, the Czech teenager upsetting 16th seed Elise Mertens 6-4 7-6 (7-1).

Vondrousova, 19, has enjoyed a stellar start to the year, reaching the final in Budapest and last eight at Indian Wells.

HALEP, PLISKOVA SURVIVE

Halep, the second seed, was tested before fighting her way past Polona Hercog 5-7 7-6 (7-1) 6-2.

In a blockbuster last-16 clash, Halep will meet Venus Williams after the American three-time champion cruised past 14th seed Kasatkina 6-3 6-1.

Also pushed, fifth seed Pliskova needed more than two and a half hours to overcome Alize Cornet 6-7 (3-7) 6-1 6-4.

SEEDS FALL

While most of the seeds have progressed in the top half of the draw, only three are through in the bottom, with Wang Qiang – through thanks to Serena Williams' withdrawal due to a knee injury – joining Halep and Pliskova.

Pliskova's next opponent is Yulia Putintseva, who eliminated 11th seed Sevastova 1-6 6-2 6-3.

Australian Open semi-finalist and 25th seed Danielle Collins also departed, losing to Wang Yafan 7-5 6-1.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 8 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue