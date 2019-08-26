English
Raonic withdraws from US Open due to glute injury

By Opta
Milos Raonic withdraws from US Open
Milos Raonic withdraws from US Open

New York, August 26: Canadian star Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the US Open because of a glute injury.

Raonic, 28, will miss his fourth major of the past nine due to the injury, which – according to Tennis Canada – is the same one that saw him retire during the Rogers Cup earlier this month.

The 21st seed was scheduled to take on Nicolas Jarry in the opening round.

Raonic's spot in the draw will be taken by lucky loser Kamil Majchrzak.

The 2016 Wimbledon runner-up holds a 21-10 win-loss record this year, including reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals.

Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 9:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 26, 2019

