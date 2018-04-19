Injured Raonic withdraws from Monte Carlo, Djokovic ousted

World number seven Thiem lost his way after a bright start in the first set against a resurgent Djokovic, but he recovered to punch his ticket to the last eight.

Djokovic, who has displayed glimpses of his best form in Monte Carlo, showed touches of class but wilted in the heat and could not last the distance in the third round on Court Rainier III.

Fifth seed Thiem moves on to a potential meeting with world number one Rafael Nadal in the last eight, with the Spaniard beating Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2.

Earlier, Raonic tweaked his right knee, an injury to which forced him to curtail his 2017 season in October, during his second-round victory over Marco Cecchinato on Wednesday.

Raonic suffered a disappointing first-round exit at the Australian Open but showed signs of improvement by reaching the semi-finals and quarter-finals in Indian Wells and Miami respectively.

However, his run in Monte Carlo has ended due to injury, with Cilic set to face Andreas Seppi or Kei Nishikori in the final eight.

A statement posted on Twitter by Tennis Canada read: "Unfortunately due to the right knee injury sustained in yesterday's match, Milos Raonic has had to withdraw from the @ROLEXMCMASTERS. Get well soon, Milos!"

