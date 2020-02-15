Tennis
Monfils makes it seven in a row to reach Rotterdam semis

By Peter Hanson
Gael Monfils enters semifinals
Gael Monfils enters semifinals

Rotterdam, February 15: Defending champion Gael Monfils continued his hot-streak with a convincing 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over Dan Evans in the Rotterdam Open quarter-finals.

The Frenchman, winner of the Open sud de France last week, made it seven wins in a row by overcoming Evans in one hour and 52 minutes.

Next up in the last four is Filip Krajinovic, who upset the form book to overcome Andrey Rublev 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Aljaz Bedene and will face Pablo Carreno Busta, who needed three sets to see off Jannik Sinner, in the other semi-final.



Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 4:40 [IST]
