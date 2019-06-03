English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Murray to make competitive return in doubles at Queen's

By Opta
AndyMurray-cropped

London, June 3: Andy Murray is set to make his long-awaited return from injury in the doubles draw at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.

Former world number one Murray has not played since the Australian Open and suggested he planned to retire after turning out at Wimbledon one last time.

The 32-year-old has suffered with a longstanding hip problem and had a resurfacing operation in January.

Murray has since said he is "pain-free" and news of his return to action was confirmed on Monday.

The Fever-Tree Championships teased an announcement of the doubles line-up ahead of the entrants' deadline at 1700 local time.

A second Twitter post followed confirmed Murray intends to play at the tournament, which starts on June 17.

Murray has featured alongside brother Jamie in doubles in the past, but he will reportedly pair with Feliciano Lopez this time.

The Briton won three grand slam singles titles before injury disrupted his career.

More TENNIS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 6 - June 3 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue