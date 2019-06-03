Murray to make competitive return in doubles at Queen's

Former world number one Murray has not played since the Australian Open and suggested he planned to retire after turning out at Wimbledon one last time.

The 32-year-old has suffered with a longstanding hip problem and had a resurfacing operation in January.

Murray has since said he is "pain-free" and news of his return to action was confirmed on Monday.

The Fever-Tree Championships teased an announcement of the doubles line-up ahead of the entrants' deadline at 1700 local time.

A second Twitter post followed confirmed Murray intends to play at the tournament, which starts on June 17.

Murray has featured alongside brother Jamie in doubles in the past, but he will reportedly pair with Feliciano Lopez this time.

The Briton won three grand slam singles titles before injury disrupted his career.

We are delighted to confirm that Andy Murray intends to return to play doubles at the Fever-Tree Championships at The Queen’s Club, 17th-23rd June! Full entry list coming soon.

