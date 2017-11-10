Nadal confident of being fit for ATP Finals

Bengaluru, November 7: Rafael Nadal is confident he will be "100 percent fit" at the ATP Finals event in London as the world No.1 continues to recover from a knee injury.

The Spaniard pulled out of the Paris Masters before his quarter-final match against American John Isner after experiencing discomfort in his right knee during his third-round win over Pablo Cuevas.

"Hopefully the knee is good," Nadal told in an interview to Sky Sports.

Rafa Nadal says he "will try" to be fit for the #ATPFinals but is "hopeful". pic.twitter.com/E9Mct68tOE — Sky Sports Tennis 🎾 (@SkySportsTennis) November 8, 2017

"I've done everything I've needed to do in order to get ready for London... Let's see if I am able to be 100 per cent to compete.

"If nothing happens, then I will play. I visited my doctors after the Paris Masters - it was a tough day for me having to pull out of Paris.

"I know I'm confident because I'm having a great season with one event to go. I am here to try my best."

The reigning French and US Open winner begins the quest for his first ATP Finals title against Belgian David Goffin on November 13 and will also compete with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Austrian Dominic Thiem in his group.

The 31-year-old has never won the season-ending event and will be eyeing his seventh title of the year at the O2 Arena.