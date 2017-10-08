Nadal conquers frustrated Kyrgios to win 75th career title

Beijing, October 8: Rafael Nadal outclassed a frustrated Nick Kyrgios to clinch the China Open and win a 75th career title.

Kyrgios has proved a tricky customer in the past for Nadal, who needed three sets to see off Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals, and the Australian held a 2-2 head-to-head record with the world number one entering the Beijing showpiece.

But Kyrgios appeared put out by a line call that went against him in the first game and Nadal was in no mood to hand out favours as he cruised to a 6-2 6-1 victory.

The 31-year-old, champion in 2005, now has six titles for the season, while Kyrgios – who had never met Nadal in a final – must quickly regroup to maintain his slim hopes of playing the season-ending ATP Finals.

Kyrgios was incensed in the opening game when a line call went against him on break point. A successful challenge followed, but Nadal won the replayed point and ultimately held.

A frustrated Kyrgios then fended off five break-point chances for Nadal but was soon remonstrating with the umpire and was heard saying "It's one call, it changes the match. And if I'm angry, I'm not going to win the match."

His mood would hardly have improved when Nadal did make the break in game six, and Kyrgios - now firmly on the back foot - relinquished the opener with two costly double faults.

It appeared as though the tide may have turned when Kyrgios earned two break points at the start of the second, but Nadal kept his composure.

Having survived that scare the Spaniard broke himself when Kyrgios found the net, and the Australian launched his racket into the court in anger when going long with a forehand to waste a break point opportunity in game three.

Nadal broke again for 4-0 lead and from there the result was never in doubt, with Kyrgios at least avoiding a second-set bagel.

