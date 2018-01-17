Nadal too good for Mayer at Australian Open

Melbourne, January 17: Rafael Nadal continued his dominance of Leonardo Mayer as the world number one cruised into the Australian Open third round on Wednesday.

The Spaniard dropped just three games in the opening round and his second win was also comfortable, overcoming Mayer 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in two hours, 38 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal, a 16-time grand slam champion, was largely untroubled by his Argentine opponent to make it five wins in as many meetings with Mayer.

Drawing attention for his sleeveless outfit, Nadal was in command from the outset as he set up a third-round clash against 28th seed Damir Dzumhur.

Nadal only needed one break in the first set – in the fourth game – before taking a 2-0 lead in the second.

Mayer, the world number 52, battled hard during the second set, but Nadal committed just one unforced error during the 44 minutes.

Nadal, playing somewhat passively as the clash went on, seemed set for victory when he broke in the ninth game, only for Mayer to respond immediately, converting a break point with a backhand winner.

Pushed to a tie-break, Nadal's level lifted at the key moment as he closed out his win.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Nadal bt Mayer 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4)

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Nadal – 40/10 Mayer – 48/33

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Nadal – 4/1 Mayer – 15/6

BREAK POINTS WON Nadal – 3/12 Mayer – 1/5

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Nadal – 73 Mayer – 65

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Nadal – 80/60 Mayer – 69/45

TOTAL POINTS Nadal – 113 Mayer – 90

Source: OPTA